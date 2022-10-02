TIA MARIE WHEELER, 67, of Virginia Beach, Va., mother of Larail Crawford, died Sept. 21 in Virginia Beach Funeral service will be conducted at noon Oct. 4 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was an administrative assistant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
