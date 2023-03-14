Timmy Hensley
TIMMY "TIM" HENSLEY, went to his Heavenly home on March 11, 2023.

He was born on March 10, 1958, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Walter Hensley and Myrtle Baldridge Cross. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Marcum Hensley. In addition, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Freddie Hensley, David Hensley, Jimmy Hensley, Gregory Hensley, Brenda Hopson, Robin Porter and father-in-law Roy Marcum.

