Timmy Hensley

TIMMY "TIM" HENSLEY, went to his Heavenly home on March 11, 2023.
He was born on March 10, 1958, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Walter Hensley and Myrtle Baldridge Cross. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Marcum Hensley. In addition, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Freddie Hensley, David Hensley, Jimmy Hensley, Gregory Hensley, Brenda Hopson, Robin Porter and father-in-law Roy Marcum.
Tim graduated from Ashland Paul Blazer High School in 1977. He met and married the love of his life in 1981. Tim retired from Heiner's Bakery after 32 years in production.
After retirement, Tim enjoyed volunteering at the VA Medical Center and was a Good News Club Volunteer for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Huntington and sharing his faith with the Good News Clubs at both Ceredo- Kenova Elementary and Buffalo Elementary, and was also a local committee member. He also enjoyed fishing trips with lifelong friends, driving his 1972 Monte Carlo, a good cup of coffee, and especially loving his grandkids.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, pap paw, and friend. Once you met Tim it was easy to love him. His smile and personality touched and brightened many lives.
Survivors include daughters: Sara Beth (Dustin) Stone, and Lauren Hensley; his four grandchildren: Bryson Stone, Kamryn Crockett, Evan Stone and Chase Stone; brothers: Terry Hensley, Larry Hensley, Danny Hensley, Walter Hensley Jr., and Charles Hensley; mother-in-law Anita Louise Marcum, brother-in-law Roy Lee Marcum (Jennifer) niece Chassidy Marcum, nephew Nathan Marcum, and a host of special friends.
2 Timothy 4:1, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, and the physicians and staff at St. Mary's Oncology.
Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Matthew Christian and Brother Roger Branham at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 20th Street Baptist Church, Kenova, W.Va., where he attended. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "CEF/Good News Club" with "Tim Hensley Memorial" in the Memo line. Please mail to CEF, 1249 Madison Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704.
Reger Funeral Home CK Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
