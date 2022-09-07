TIMOTHY CRAIG WOLFE, 62, of Barboursville, passed away September 4, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. He was born September 23, 1959, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Gary Wolfe and Annette Fitzpatrick Kunisch. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott and grandson, Cameron. He is survived by his wife Terri Owens Wolfe; four sons, Eric Wolfe of Ashland, Ky., Ryan Wolfe (Heaven) of Huntington, Joshua Wolfe of Barboursville and Zach Wolfe (Lisa) of Huntington; one brother, Shawn Wolfe of Huntington; and grandchildren Mya, Nicholas, Gabriella, Mason and Julia Wolfe. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

