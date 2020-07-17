Essential reporting in volatile times.

TIMOTHY D. BERRY, 62, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., peacefully left his earthly home on July 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Tim was a graduate of Barboursville High School, Class of 1975. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Berry, father, Charles E. Berry, two sisters, Colleen Merritt and Judith Foster, brother-in-law, Bob Foster, and two nephews, David Woods and Joshua Foster. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Jean and Harold (Buddy) Merritt; one son, Timothy Berry Jr.; one daughter, Paige Berry; and two granddaughters, Adelina and Kambriah; one sister, Tina Berry Creech of Barboursville; brothers, Charlie (Debbie) Berry of Salt Rock, Dean (Susan) Berry of Midlothian, Va., Greg (Michelle) Merritt of Durham, N.C., Brian (Delisa) of Barboursville; and his best friend, David Day of Salt Rock. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Rachel (Luke) Nance, Candias (Stacey) Welch, Byron Merritt, Stephen (Shelly) Merritt, Nathan (Erica) Merritt, Diana Merritt, Shelena Merritt, Sam Berry, Max Berry and 16 great-nieces and -nephews, and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Gethsemane United Baptist Church, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville, by the Rev. Charles R. Berry. Visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses may be made to Tina Creech at 2256 McComas Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

