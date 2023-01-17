TIMOTHY DALE PRATT, 56 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 12, 2023. He was born September 3, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Maxwell Dale Pratt and Gladys Kay Jackson Pratt of Huntington. He is also survived by one son, Christopher Scott Pratt of Huntington; one sister, Apple Rebecca Rose Pratt of Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Greg Page. Burial will be in Keesee Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

