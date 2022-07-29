TIMOTHY GARY JAMES, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 24, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1961, in Aurora, Indiana, and enjoyed singing with the "Gospel Sounds," performing alongside his brother and sister. His father, Ronald Gary James, preceded him in death along with his brother Danny James. Tim was a member of Farmdale Church of Christ. He leaves behind his mother Janice James of Batesville, Indiana; one sister, Debbie (Jeff) Nuesse of Barboursville, W.Va.; nephews and niece Derek (Liz) James of Barboursville, Matt (Haylee) James of Mason, Ohio, Brandon (Bridgette) Nuesse of Barboursville, and Breanna (Chris) Adkins of Huntington, and their families. There will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

