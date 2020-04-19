TIMOTHY LAWRENCE BISSELL, 70, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 18. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Concord Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
