TIMOTHY MARK COLLINS, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., left his earthly imperfect vessel at Cleveland Clinic on January 22, 2021. He has put on a new, healthy body and entered eternal rest. Timothy was born on June 17, 1963, to the late Patricia Ann Collins Cox. Timmy leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Rose Marie Collins of Keysville, Virginia, and Timika Collins of Altizer, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Mi’Angel, Jai’Mere, Kason and Samyiah. Timmy is also survived by his sisters, his twin, Tina (Tim) Johnson of Oak Grove, Ky., and Alicia (Pete) Jackson of Riverview, Florida; two brothers, Kenneth Collins of South Point, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Diana) Collins of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by his fiancée, Kelly G. Walker, along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Timmy will be missed greatly by his uncle and aunt, Detroit and Alberta Lewis. Timothy had a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor that will be missed by his friends and family. Timmy loved his Mustangs and could be found on warm weekends sitting with his car, chatting and laughing with his fellow car enthusiasts. Timothy was employed for 17 years at Alcon and worked for 11 years at the Cabell County Courthouse as a security guard. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Emeritus Reginald Hill officiating. Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
