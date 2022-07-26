TIMOTHY RAY SMITH, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. He was born June 18, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Samuel and Juanita (Combs) Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Renee Smith. He is survived by several brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Amos Prince. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be after noon Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

