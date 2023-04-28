TIMOTHY RAY VANCE, 43 of West Hamlin, W.Va., son of Herman Cook and Trudy Cook of West Hamlin, died April 22. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be made to funeral home for funeral expenses.

