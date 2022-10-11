TIMOTHY WAYNE COOKE, 76, of Barboursville passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Simon Morrison. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
He was born July 2, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late E.W. "Andy" Cooke and Lillian Turner Cooke. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Cooke; brother David Cooke, and brother-in-law, Gary Scruggs.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Cooke, of Russell, Ky.; brother and sister-in-law Charles and Linda Cooke of Huntington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Stephanie and Robert Gibson; grandson Trey Berry; nieces Crystal and Delinda Cooke and Manda and Jenna Gibson; nephew Mike McGirr.
Tim was a graduate of Barboursville High School; a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Mud River Baptist Church. Tim was a member of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department since 1962 and served in several positions at the fire department. He was chairman of the Board of Directors of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. He faithfully served Barboursville and the surrounding communities for 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 325, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
