TOLIVER BLANKENSHIP, 84, of Wayne, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 30, 1937, in Wayne, a son of the late Marion and Chaney Blankenship. His daughters, Marylynn Lane and Anita Dillon, also preceded him in death. Toliver was retired from A.C.&F., Huntington. Survivors include his wife, Alice Blankenship; one daughter, Loretta Smith of Wayne; two sons, Travis (Patricia) Blankenship, also of Wayne, and Patrick (Ginger) Blankenship of Barboursville; three sisters, Lavon (Glen) Johnson of Tennessee, Dorothy Napier and Jeneva Willoby; two brothers, Albert Blankenship and Roy (Glenna) Blankenship, all of Wayne; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Toliver Blankenship Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Tuesday.

