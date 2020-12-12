TOM B. FARLEY, 61, of Monaville, W.Va., husband of Brenda Farley, died Dec. 8 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a master mechanic. Private services will be held at Central United Baptist Church; burial at Lambert Cemetery. Livestream will be available on the church’s Facebook page. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
