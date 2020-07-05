Essential reporting in volatile times.

TOMMY BOLLING, 63, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington. Funeral services will begin in the Reger Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial and military rites will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Tommy was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Donald Bolling and Hildegard Bauer on June 20, 1957. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired Rural Carrier for the USPS. Tommy is survived by his wife, Dianna Bolling; stepdaughter, Misty Riddle; stepson, Dustin Noble (Jaime Noble); sister, Danielle Priddy (Steve Priddy); grandchildren, Hailey, Maddy, Maddux, Korie, Jacob, Josh, Jared, Emma, Claire and Ava; his very special great-nephew, Alex; and very special friends, Mike Fielding, Roger and Rhonda Johnson, and all of his remaining family and friends that have meant so much to him. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

