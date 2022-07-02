Tommy Dale Stratton

TOMMY DALE STRATTON, 63, of Milton, W.Va., passed away June 29, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Doug Bragg and Pastor Chad Clark. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. He was born August 25, 1958, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late James Dorsey and Margaret Louise Markins Stratton. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Ann Hayes Stratton, daughter Amy Beth Stratton, son Matthew Stratton, sister Betty Hayes and two grandchildren, Logan and Amber Parker, all of Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you