TONETTA MARIE SCOTT, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 22, 2021, at the age of sixty-three years, ten months and one day. She was born April 21, 1957, to the late Imogene Scott and James S. Byrd Senior. She was highly proud of her only child, Sheneka Scott, and only granddaughter, Jeanise Graves of Columbus, Ohio. A private Home-Going Service will be held at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Bishop Samuel Moore officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. A public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, January 29, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va.

