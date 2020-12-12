TONI LYNN CZERPAK-CREMEANS, 46, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born July 9, 1974, in New Castle, Pa., a daughter of Anthony “Tony” Czerpak of Mogadore, Ohio, and Deborah Varner Czerpak of Akron, Ohio. She was a caregiver and a Christian. She was a proud grandmother and mother. She graduated from East High School in Akron, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader and played soccer. Toni Lynn was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Albecker; a son, Shawn Cremeans; a sister, Nicole Czerpak; a brother-in-law, Tony Albert Cremeans; and a sister-in-law, Kristie Ellen Cremeans. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Sanford Dale Franklin Cremeans; a daughter, Kristie (Jeremey) Goble of Milton; a niece and nephew that she raised as her own, Jessica Czerpak and Russell Czerpak, both of Huntington; six grandchildren, Bryson, Aubre, Braelyn, Adalynn, Jaxon and Kayson Sanford; a sister, Michelle Czerpak of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, James (Desiree) Czerpak and Michael Czerpak, all of Akron, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Walter Alvin Cremeans and Rusty Edward Cremeans; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

