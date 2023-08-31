The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TONI LYNN ELLIS BLEVINS, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on June 15, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur D. and Edna Muncy Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brother-in-law Shelia Kimball (James) and Phyllis Ellis. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law David Ellis (Elizabeth); sisters and brother-in-law Lisa Chatfield (Tim) and Gladys Webb. She loved her many nieces and nephews and they will miss her dearly. She was a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1975. She was an avid pool and dart player and played on many teams where she made many friends. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

