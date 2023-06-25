TONY JEFFERS HAY, 88, of Westmoreland, Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home on the morning of June 21, 2023. He was born on September 14, 1934, to the late Julius Fry and Virginia Jeffers Hay. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Beckett Hay. He was exceptionally loved and cared for by his wife of nearly 70 years, Ella G. Hay, or as he would call her, "Mim." He loved toy trains, classical music, British comedies, playing the organ, watching the Cincinnati Reds, a good joke, singing a tune, doing the crossword puzzle, daily breakfast in bed, playing basketball at the Huntington YMCA, Shoney's, a good Manhattan, but most of all his family. He would say, "it's amazing we all still like each other." He is survived by his children Elizabeth Martin (Michael), Carolyn Meek (Wesley), and Toni Madden (Jeffrey). His grandchildren: Michael Martin Jr., Wesley Martin, Evan Madden, Renae Gries, Kasey Stevens and Ashley Meek; eight wonderful great-grandchildren, Michael, Kaitlyn, Harrison, Lily, Liam, Josiah, Mia and Pax. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family would like to thank Gordon Merry for his care and friendship over the years. The family would also like to thank the caregivers and team at Hospice of Huntington for the support and guidance during this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
