Tony Lee Martin
TONY LEE MARTIN, 45, of Ona, W.Va., passed into his eternal home on October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

He was born on June 6, 1977, to the late Troy Ross and Debora Martin Ross Fannin. Tony had an entertaining personality who enjoyed making his friends and family laugh.

