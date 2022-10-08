TONY LEE MARTIN, 45, of Ona, W.Va., passed into his eternal home on October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
He was born on June 6, 1977, to the late Troy Ross and Debora Martin Ross Fannin. Tony had an entertaining personality who enjoyed making his friends and family laugh.
Upon his graduation from Cabell Midland High School, Class of '95, he entered the food and beverage industry. He loved serving people and meeting friends thru his work.
Tony was a resident of Hampton, Va., and later Charleston, S.C., before moving back to W.Va. Family was an important part of Tony's life. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rena and Woodrow Ross and Betty and Ernest Martin.
He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Fannin of Milton, one stepsister, Kathy Carter of Milton, and a niece Taylor Carter. He is also survived by his aunt, Donna (Roger) Brown of Ona, aunt Christine Martin of Milton, and a host of cousins and friends who will greatly miss him.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
