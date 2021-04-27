TRACEY LEE SOWARDS, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the age of fifty-six after his three-year battle with cancer. He was born November 7, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va. Tracey was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who loved to travel with his wife, Melinda, spend time with his friends and his greatest loves, his daughter and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Alice Clark Sowards. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Melinda Wilson Sowards; their daughter, Jessica Sowards; and two granddaughters, Kennedi Frazier and Reiven Adkins; his father, Gary Sowards Sr.; his twin sister, Ann Spires; two brothers, Jack Sowards and Gary Sowards Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends who loved him dearly. There will be no services due to COVID. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with medical expenses, and the information is on the funeral home website. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to assist the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

