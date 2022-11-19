TRACY DAWN HOWELL NAPIER, 53, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away November 17, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Delbert Dixon. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born April 26, 1969 in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory and Norma Vansickle Howell of Ona. She was a member of First Huntington Christian Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters and daughter-in-law: Brittney Napier and Kristin Lovisa of Huntington and Lindsey Napier of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Todd (Syreda) Howell of Ona; grandchildren: Tucker Turnage, Myles Hunter and Addison Leffingwell; aunt, Deborah Boster, special friend, Patricia Hager; special dog, Trixie; and several relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington attorney’s law license annulled over overbilling claims
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- After 98 years, St. Mary’s closes labor and delivery unit
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Huntington City Council to pursue ethics investigation against ex-councilman
- State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Ashland fires boys basketball coach Mays
- Ex-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors
- Heritage Farm to offer annual Christmas Village celebration
- Alexandra Rian Surratt
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Academy Sports and Outdoors opens in Barboursville
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Read Across the River Cities
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Marshall defeats Tennessee Tech, 91-65