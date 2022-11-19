Tracy Dawn Howell Napier
SYSTEM

TRACY DAWN HOWELL NAPIER, 53, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away November 17, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Delbert Dixon. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born April 26, 1969 in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory and Norma Vansickle Howell of Ona. She was a member of First Huntington Christian Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters and daughter-in-law: Brittney Napier and Kristin Lovisa of Huntington and Lindsey Napier of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Todd (Syreda) Howell of Ona; grandchildren: Tucker Turnage, Myles Hunter and Addison Leffingwell; aunt, Deborah Boster, special friend, Patricia Hager; special dog, Trixie; and several relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you