Being a commercial fisherman almost his entire life, he is sure to be entertaining Heaven with his fish tales: TRACY LEE ELLIS, 58, of Huntington, went to be with Jesus on June 11, 2020. He was born August 3, 1961, to Gary Gene and the late Alice Faye Bailey Ellis. In addition to his father and stepmother, Gary and Elaine, and his sister, Pamela Ellis, he is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years, Carol Shockley Ellis; two sons, Jason Lee and Joshua Scott; and one daughter, Jillian Skye. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Braiden Joshua, Joshua Archer, Jordyn Scott, Jaleigh Skye, Josie Faith; and his beloved grand-dog, Beckham. Tracy was a 1979 graduate of Chesapeake High School, worked as an officer on both Proctorville and Chesapeake Police Depts, and owned and operated Sky Lake for over 23 years. A celebration of Tracy’s life will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington with Pastor Keith Watters, Pastor Rod Justice and Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Visitors are invited to share a funny or touching story about Tracy during the service. The family will begin receiving visitors at 4 p.m., followed by the service at 5 p.m. and then a dinner at the church for anyone who would like to stay and eat. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry or help out someone in need in Tracy’s memory. Tracy was a man who loved to cook and feed everyone who was hungry “… for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink …” Matthew 25:35. He is already greatly missed by his family and friends. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
