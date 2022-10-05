Travis Michael Hibner
TRAVIS MICHAEL HIBNER, 41, of Huntington, passed away October 1, 2022. He was born July 14, 1981, in Huntington, a son of Edward Hibner of Barboursville and the late Diana Walker Hibner. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Jerica Hibner of Barboursville; sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Sean Fuellhart, Ranson, W.Va.; brother and sister-in-law Tim and Tricia Hibner; nieces Isley and Jovie Hibner; nephews Jakin Hibner and one on the way, Walker Fuellhart. He was a compassionate and caring nurse who loved caring for his patients. Travis was a big sports fan and loyal to the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and the Thundering Herd. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and all who knew him. Funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Paul Boekell. Visitation will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

