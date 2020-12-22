TRESSIE FRANCIS LAWHORN, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, by Pastor Dwight Mays and Pastor Eugene R. Houck. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. She was born November 23, 1927, in Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late David Franklin Lawhorn Sr. and Ethel Patton Lawhorn. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. She was a member of Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Oren (Ruby), Frank (Edna), Earl and John Lawhorn; and one sister, Alma Virginia (Boyd) Fischer; two nephews, Wendell and Darrell Fischer; and one great-nephew, Kevin Fischer; a great-niece, Christy Fischer; and one niece, Verna Davis. Survivors include eight nieces, Linda (Dwight) Mays, Dreama Houck, Tressie Virginia Lawhorn, Norita McComas, Virena Elkins, Regina Fischer, Vickie Fischer and Denise Fischer; and eight nephews, Roger (Tammy), Ronald (Rose), Michael (Sabrina), Earl Lawhorn, and Larry (Sandy), Danny (Claudia), Billy (Carol) and Tim (Karen) Fischer. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Hester Lawhorn, and many great-nieces and nephews. Although she never had children of her own, she had a big family that loved her dearly. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
