TROY DONALD FINLEY, 78, of Lavalette, father of Troy Finley, William Finley and James Finley, died Jan. 21 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Tri-State Paving. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
