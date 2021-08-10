TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Daniel Endicott officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. He was born November 7, 1951, a son of the late Jennings Jr. and Betty Jo Robinson. Troy is survived by two brothers, Gordon Robinson (Ladonna) of Culloden, W.Va., and Ronald Robinson (Harriet) of Lavalette, W.Va.; a niece, Ashley Dornbos (Andrew) and their children Gideon and Caroline, all of Culloden; niece, Tammy Walls (Gary) and their children Ben and Lainee, all of South Point, Ohio; a nephew, Justin Adkins of Huntington; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their compassionate care. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.

