TRUMAN CLEMON DAVIS, 73, of Culloden, husband of Ruby Foster Davis, died Feb. 28 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was formerly pastor of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va., and retired from the maintenance division at the city of Hurricane. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 4 at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is directing arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

