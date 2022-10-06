TYLER JACOB LEMASTER, 23, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 29, 1999. Tyler had a true passion for fishing and hunting and cheering on the Marshall Thundering Herd football team. He enjoyed spending time with those that loved him most and would always do anything he could to help a friend in need.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Mick Cremeans and Larry Lemaster Sr., and his cousin Christopher Harless.
He is survived by his loving parents Nicole (David) Larch and Larry (Jennifer) Lemaster; four siblings, Michael and Madison Lemaster, and Jacob and Madyson Larch; son Elijah Lemaster; grandmothers Joyce Cremeans, and Brenda Lemaster Garrett; and many other family and friends.
Tyler will always be remembered for his gentle heart, grace, and kindness towards others. He was loved by all that were close to him, and the profound bond that he had with his Nan and Aunt Pooh was something to be admired and cherished.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Tracy Mills officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Recovery Point of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/hall.
