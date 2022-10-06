Tyler Jacob Lemaster
SYSTEM

TYLER JACOB LEMASTER, 23, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 29, 1999. Tyler had a true passion for fishing and hunting and cheering on the Marshall Thundering Herd football team. He enjoyed spending time with those that loved him most and would always do anything he could to help a friend in need.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you