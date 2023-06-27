TYRONE "TERRY" WILLIAMSON of Akron, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Roman P Williamson Sr., and Martha J Williamson. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother Jerone Williamson, and his father Roman P. Williamson Sr. Tyrone was a graduate of Huntington High School and served in the United States Navy. He also attended Johnson C. Smith University and Marshall University where he was a member of Groove Phi Groove Fellowship Incorporated.
Tyrone was a multifaceted athlete in his youth. He participated in the Cammack youth football league and the YMCA basketball league. He played football for Cammack Junior High and Huntington High School. He also participated in Track and Wrestling. Tyrone received a football scholarship to play football at Johnson C. Smith University. He also served as one of the coaches for the Lincoln-Douglas youth football league. He enjoyed many sports including MMA, Wrestling and Weightlifting.
