The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vaughn Graham Leadman

VAUGHN GRAHAM LEADMAN, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023, with his family by his side. Born to Carrie Leadman and Truman Graham, he was raised in Hurricane by Charles Watson Graham and Emma Nettie Martin Graham. He departs his loving wife of 66 years, Marcia Arterburn Leadman. Predeceased by daughter Christine Hainer, he is survived by Deanna Holley, Larry Leadman (Annmarie), and granddaughters Frances and Claire. He served his country in the US Army. He studied at Marshall University and of West Virginia University, where he earned his master's degree in education. Vaughn contributed to his community for 30 years as an educator and administrator with the Cabell County Board of Education. He faithfully attended Trinity Church of God, where he served on the church council, taught Sunday school and led men's Bible study. He was a fan of Marshall and WVU sports and was an avid baseball fan, having coached Little League, Babe Ruth, and Senior Babe Ruth. Visitation will be on Monday, September 11 at noon followed by services at 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapman-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you