VAUGHN GRAHAM LEADMAN, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023, with his family by his side. Born to Carrie Leadman and Truman Graham, he was raised in Hurricane by Charles Watson Graham and Emma Nettie Martin Graham. He departs his loving wife of 66 years, Marcia Arterburn Leadman. Predeceased by daughter Christine Hainer, he is survived by Deanna Holley, Larry Leadman (Annmarie), and granddaughters Frances and Claire. He served his country in the US Army. He studied at Marshall University and of West Virginia University, where he earned his master's degree in education. Vaughn contributed to his community for 30 years as an educator and administrator with the Cabell County Board of Education. He faithfully attended Trinity Church of God, where he served on the church council, taught Sunday school and led men's Bible study. He was a fan of Marshall and WVU sports and was an avid baseball fan, having coached Little League, Babe Ruth, and Senior Babe Ruth. Visitation will be on Monday, September 11 at noon followed by services at 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapman-mortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jack & the Bean serves coffee with smiles on opening day
- Second-half effort pushes Herd past Albany 21-17
- Chuck Landon: It wasn't a good win for MU
- Seneca Rocks gives visitors a new full-immersion nature experience
- Logan County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
- Tight end Cade Conley impresses in Herd debut
- Newly formed group building bike trail in Huntington
- Two men arrested following incident Sunday
- Luke's Game Balls: Marshall grits it out vs. Albany
- People will be able to get drinks to-go in downtown Huntington starting Saturday
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Albany
- Photos: Wilson Family Farm opens for the season
- Photos: 13th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Thundering Herd defeats Albany, 21-17
- Photos: "Mom Tackle Night" for Huntington football team
- Photos: Vehicle enthusiasts attend September Cruise Avenue event
- Photos: 58th annual Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade
- Photos: Marshall Theatre rehearses for "The Book of Will"
- Photos: Cabell Midland football defeats Spring Valley, 28-20
- Photos: High School Volleyball