VELMA DOYLE ADKINS HARRISON, originally from Ranger, W.Va., later living in St. Albans, W.Va., and also residing her last fifteen years in Huntington, W.Va., left this earthly home to meet her Lord and waiting loved ones on November 29, 2021, at the age of One Hundred and One years, Seven months and Four days. She was born on April 25, 1920, to her loving parents, Walter French and Rinda Farley Adkins, in Ranger, W.Va. “Doyle” graduated in 1938 from Guyan Valley High School and later attended Commercial College in Charleston, W.Va., and Moller College in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was in sales for many years and also a hairdresser. “Doyle” retired after working for H.B. Wehrle Sr. for 40 years at McJunkin Corp. “Doyle” was preceded in death by her parents and also her siblings, Opal Deering, Irma Bess, Oddra Stover, Verla Roberts, and her husband, Sanford W. Harrison, from Paris, W.Va.
She is survived by one niece, Joyce Adkins, and great-niece, Diane Springer, and nephews, Neal Deering and Charles (Tykie) Stover, and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews whom she loved dearly. She had many “special cousins” including Callie, Donna and Sharon from Ranger, W.Va. She always looked forward to seeing her favorite hairdresser Candi Parsley and Jennifer and her favorite banker Marty Dunkle at United Bank. She had a very special friend, Margaret Fannin, who called her “Ms. Doyle, my baby girl” and who loved her like a sister.
Doyle loved trains and loved to travel, whether it was by bus, plane or car. She had traveled most of the eastern states and parts of Canada, Mexico and Alaska. She always drank Coca-Cola because, she said, “Water will rust your pipes,” and laugh. She could tell some of the best stories about things from the 1920s until up to date. She never forgot anything and still had the mind and health of a young lady.
Doyle transcribed this very obituary in the winter of December 2018 to Margaret to put in the paper at her death. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Graveside burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Smith Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
