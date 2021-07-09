VELMA G. PRATT BOWEN, 96, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on July 6, 2021, at Stonerise nursing home in Bridgeport, W.Va. She was born December 30, 1924, in Kenova, W.Va., to Garland and Hazel Ward Pratt. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Bowen, in 2000, her sister, Jenny LeMaster, and brother, Warren Pratt. She is survived by her loving son, James Darrell Bowen and wife Kay of Bridgeport; her loving daughter, Barbara J. Boren and husband Doug of Charlotte, N.C. Surviving also is her younger brother, Buddy Pratt of Kenova, W.Va.; grandchildren, Amy Brown (husband John) and Andrea Williams (husband Darren) of Morgantown, W.Va., Stephanie Smith of Indian Trail, N.C., Melody Belcher and husband Jason of Mint Hill, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Justin, Drew and Kate Williams, Sophia and Sarah Brown, Tyler Webb, Audrey Smith, Owen and Mackenzie Belcher. Velma was a 1942 graduate of C-K High School and business college. She was Executive Secretary for The Huntington Hospital, where she retired after 44 years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Kenova. She enjoyed family dinners, playing golf, cards with longtime friends, dancing, attending Marshall football games and visiting with friends at the American Legion. The family would like to express their gratitude to Stonerise (formerly Meadowview Manor) in Bridgeport for their care and kindness. Friends and family will be received at Rollins Funeral Home, 1822 Chestnut Street, Kenova, W.Va., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Hopkins officiating. The internment will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery.
