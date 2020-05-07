VELMA KATHLEEN MARTIN CLONCH, 69, of Huntington, died May 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Setzer’s World of Camping. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 9, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask or face covering and observe social distancing. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

