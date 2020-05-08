VELMA KATHLEEN MARTIN CLONCH, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born December 15, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clarence H. and Ollie K. Cyrus Martin. Velma was an employee at Setzer’s World of Camping for over 20 years and a member of Mud River Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lacy Clonch, sister, Doris Lambert, brothers, Jim Martin, Johnny Martin and Clarence Martin. Velma is survived by her children, Jody (Ashley) Johnson of Southaven, Miss., Edward (Amanda) Clonch of Barboursville, W.Va.; adopted son/daughter, Tim (Jackie) Brinager of Salt Rock, W.Va.; grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Nick Johnson, Taylor Clonch, Lacy Clonch; sister, Karen (Jim) Leach of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers, Bill (Ada) Martin of Hurricane, W.Va., Larry (Linda) Martin of Ona, W.Va., Robert Martin of Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, it is recommended those attending wear a mask or face covering and observe proper social distancing. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
