VELMA MIDKIFF of West Hamlin, W.Va., born: April 16, 1929, passed away: September 30, 2022, at the age of ninety-three years, five months and fourteen days. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Ellen Collins and was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Midkiff, son Lyle Midkiff and a host of siblings. She loved traveling, walking on the beach and working in her garden and flowers. She was a homemaker and a longtime contributor to the Paralyzed Veterans of Americans. She always had a soft spot in her heart for veterans.

She is survived by two sons, David (Carol) Midkiff, Donald Midkiff II; three daughters, Stephanie (Alan) Adkins, Carolyn (Alma) Adkins, Giggi Slone; one brother, Golden Collins; one sister, Rose Bias; six grandchildren, Beth (Dwayne) Faukorey, Jon Lusher, Ashley Lusher, Todd (Angie) Adkins, Falon Tooley, Kerbi (Anthony) Adkins; eleven great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandchild; her K-9 companions Cuddles and Bo; a special friend, Jane Aldridge and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

