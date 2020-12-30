VELMA SUE BANDY, 80, of Huntington, widow of George Bandy, died Dec. 26 at home. She was a secretary at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Southwestern Community Action Council. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. A procession departs at 1 p.m. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. 

