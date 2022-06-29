VENICE WALDEN LINVILLE, 79, of Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Okey and Eva Linville.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emilee Stone Linville; sisters Alma Lou (Milo) Cummings, Wanda Bootman, Brenda (Bobby) Moore and Karen Dixon; brother Dennis (Dorothy) Linville; children Chris (Brenda) Linville, Jimmy (Sean) Linville, Sandra (Mike) Hayes, and Troy Linville; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Rhonda and Allen Stone; three step-grandchildren; and six step- great-grandchildren.
Venice retired from C&O Railroad after 32 years of service as a supervisor. He was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church. He never spoke an unkind word about anyone. He definitely knew the true meaning of love.
Special thank you Timmy Stephenson and Minnis Miller who were very caring to Venice. They were considered bonus sons. The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Continuous Care Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest Hamlin Baptist Church, PO Box 32, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Service will begin at noon Thursday, June 30 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
