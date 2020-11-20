VERA JEAN WAGGONER, 97, of Huntington, died Nov. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was the Clerk/Treasurer for the South Point School System, School Auditor for State of Ohio and Secretary for the Nurses Administration at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be 2:45 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required during all services. www.slackandwallace.com.

