VERLIN BUTLER, 91, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away peacefully with his children by his side Monday, August 1, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born November 7, 1930, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Harry Verlin Butler Sr. and Hazel Mae Massie Butler. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne Butler and an infant brother, Gerald. He is survived by two sisters, Manokel Hinshaw and Palmaneda Hamlin; children Kimberly Deal, Kathy (Howard) Ull, Natalie Sharma, Timothy (Laura) Butler and nine grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, Alex, Cameron (Raven), Kayla (Zack), Ellen, Kasey, Katie and Elizabeth. Verlin studied Agriculture at WVU and was an avid farmer. He was a member of Beulah Ann Baptist Church. His sense of community was reflected by his contributions and generosity towards others. He enjoyed hunting on his farm and fishing with his wife in the mountains. A private family service will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Entombment will follow in Ridgelawn Garden Building. Given his love for his devoted animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Verlin's memory to Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you