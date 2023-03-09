VERLIN TIMOTHY DUNKLE, 82 of Huntington, widower of Janet Louise Dunkle, died Feb. 28 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from International Nickel Company. There will be a celebration of life visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Private inurnment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

