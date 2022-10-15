VERNON DONSON CARTER, 88, of Johns Creek, Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 21, 1934, a son of the late Randall and Essie Morrison Carter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a friend to many.
Vernon retired from Smith Transfer Trucking Company. His hobbies were wood working and camping. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and belonged to the Masonic Lodge #13, Barboursville, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Huffstutler of Ona, W.Va.; two stepsons, Curtis and Wayne Jenkins of Milton, W.Va.; and three brothers, Denver, Dennis and Dewey Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Carter of 36 years; a daughter, Vicki (Rusty) Mullins of Milton, W.Va.; two sons, Dwayne Carter of Milton, W.Va., and Mark (Connie) Carter of Scott Depot, W.Va.; son-in-law Doug Huffstutler of Ona, W.Va.; stepdaughter Deborah (Chris) Chapman of Barboursville, W.Va. He had nine grandchildren, Jodi Adams, Kristen (Drew) Pyles, Ryan (Courtney) Huffstutler, Evan (Kara) Huffstutler, Taylor Carter, Grace Carter, Blake Carter, Michael Chapman and Bridgette (Michael) Harp. He had seven great-grandchildren, Kohen Adams, Cater, Aiden and Macie Pyles, Ali, Sadie and Nathan Huffstutler, and one on the way, Evelyn Grace Harp. Special neighbor, Harold Lee Harshbarger; two special friends, Charlie Litchfield whom he thought of as a grandson; and Debbie Young whom he thought of as a daughter.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., with Pastor Sonny Mays officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
