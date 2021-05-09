VERNON F. ADKINS, 84, of New Haven, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. C.W. Adkins. Burial will follow at Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne. He was born March 12, 1937, in Wayne, a son of the late Virgil Crintinton Adkins and Flossie Mills. “Mon” was a retired telecommunications manager for Contel and worked many years for Greene & Sons Concrete Services. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran. “Mon” had a love of the ocean and spent a summer working off the Florida Keys on a boat owned by Mel Fisher Scuba Diving for sunken treasure. He also enjoyed fishing, especially “grappling” with his son Carl in his younger years. He enjoyed music and played several instruments, his favorite being the guitar. You could often find him “picking and grinning” on his front porch. He was a member of Graham Baptist Church and served the Lord in various functions at the church. He attended as many activities as possible that his grandchildren were involved in, and enjoyed rides with his daughter as they would sit at Krodel Park and have lunch many days. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Carla Hope Adkins; his sisters, Virgalena and Erma Gene; a brother, Arnold Adkins; special brothers-in-law, Clarence Rutherford, Fred Mills; and special companion, Gloria Belle Roush. Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Swisher (Michael) of Mason, W.Va.; a son, Carl Vernon Adkins (Kimberly Dawn) of Wayne; two sisters, Hazel Mills of Wayne, Velma Rutherford of Wayne; a brother, Renick Adkins (Betty) of Parsons, W.Va.; five grandchildren, John Adkins (Marissa), Christopher Adkins (Emily), Carli Aldena Adkins, Maggie Swisher, Bryleigh Swisher; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

