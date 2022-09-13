VERONA GAIL MILLER of Hamlin, W.Va., born July 29, 1952, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of seventy-years, one month and twelve days.
She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Doris Smith Miller. She retired from the Lincoln Journal, was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church and a graduate of Hamlin High School.
She is survived by her brother Paul (Karen) Miller of Huntington, W.Va.; nieces Abigail (Austin) Ray of Teays Valley, W.Va., Keli (Rusty) Thompson of Cottontown, Tenn., Summer Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio; nephews Benjamin Miller of Huntington, W.Va.; uncle Kenneth Smith of Hamlin, W.Va.; cousins James (Paula) Smith of Hamlin, W.Va., Carol (Raymond) Roark of Bristol, Tenn., Sharon Pridemore of Hickory, N.C., and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in Smith Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
