Verona Gail Miller
VERONA GAIL MILLER of Hamlin, W.Va., born July 29, 1952, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of seventy-years, one month and twelve days.

She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Doris Smith Miller. She retired from the Lincoln Journal, was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church and a graduate of Hamlin High School.

