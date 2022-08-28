Vester Patrick Napier

VESTER "BUNCH" PATRICK NAPIER, 84, of Genoa, W.Va., went to his heavenly home after passing peacefully on August 24, 2022, at the home of his eldest daughter, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Vester was born at home in Ferguson, W.Va., on August 15, 1938, one of ten children to the late French and Sallie Mathis Napier. He was preceded in death by his faithful and loving wife of fifty-nine years, Fern Cyrus Napier. Also preceding him in death were three sisters, Susie Harvey, Nancy Napier and Ruby Queen and one brother, Austin Napier. Vester retired from Ballard's Farm Sausage and was a member of Brush Creek United Baptist Church. He enjoyed his long life with hard work, especially outside mowing and weed eating. Even in his short retirement years, he spent many hours helping others with outside chores. Vester is survived by two daughters, Tammie Counts (Ray) of Milton, W.Va., and Lisa Riggs (Scott) of Genoa, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Marissa Hayslette (Dylan) of Huntington, W.Va., and Kasey Napier (Michael Hinkle) of Genoa, W.Va.; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy Napier and Addilyn Hinkle; three brothers, French G. Napier, Hudson Napier and Andrew Napier; two sisters, Julie Smith and Sally Smith; and many nieces and nephews too great to list, but all loved. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Tony Clay. Burial will follow in the Robertson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. A special thank you to all friends and neighbors on Deephole Branch Road for their support over the years and to all his coworkers, and a very special thank you to the Hospice nurses, aides and all involved with his wonderful care. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
