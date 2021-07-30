Vice Admiral JOHN T. PARKER, United States Navy (Ret.), age 89, died peacefully due to heart failure on June 25, 2021.
“Ted” was born May 4, 1932, in Wheelwright, Ky., to Ada and John Parker. In 1951, he was accepted to the US Naval Academy, and commissioned an Ensign in June of 1955. Unfortunately, his father had died just a few months earlier, so Ada moved to Huntington and began teaching at Meadows Elementary. She later married Wallace T. Rife of Huntington.
Adm. Parker served on a number of ships, commanding three: USS St. Clair County, USS Macdonough and USS Piedmont. His career eventually took him to Italy, where he served as Chief of Staff for the commander of the 6th Fleet. In 1978, he was assigned to lead the analytical effort to redefine the characteristics required in destroyers; this work led to design and construction of the Arleigh Burke class destroyers, still in service in large numbers. He regarded this work as his most significant contribution to the Navy.
He attended Nuclear Power School, earned a Master’s in Public Administration, and is a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. In his final tour, he directed the Defense Nuclear Agency, reorienting its focus to the post-Cold War environment. He retired to Annapolis, MD, in 1989 and formed his own consulting company.
A lifelong follower of Jesus, he and Mrs. Parker were very active in the Naval Academy Chapel, serving on the Council, teaching Sunday school and organizing ministries to shut-ins. His work with Severn Leadership Group (a nonprofit focused on developing leaders of character committed to serving others before self) and mentorship of many participants reflected his deep faith, remaining a particular interest and passion until his death. In a final act of self-giving, he donated his body to the University of MD School of Medicine.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former H. Anne Solomons, three children, three of his four grandchildren, and by his beloved sister, Ann Rooney Cappellari of Huntington, W.Va. A memorial service will be held August 2 at 2 p.m. at the US Naval Academy Chapel, with private inurnment to follow at a later date.
