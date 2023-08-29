The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Vickie Blevins Long

VICKIE BLEVINS LONG, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Doug Pendleton. She was born Victoria May Jorgensen, on July 29, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, a daughter of the late George Andrew and Wilma Elanore Baker Jorgensen. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Garry Roger "Tad" Blevins. She is survived by her husband, William R. "Bill" Long Jr. of Huntington; son Paige Haley (Merril Goldman) of Los Angeles, Calif.; brothers George Jorgensen and David Jorgensen (Nikki); brother-in-law Ritchie Blevins (Judy); stepson William R. Long III (Michele); step-daughter Christy Long Gue (Michael); sister-in-law Jill Long Ross; several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren; and puppy dogs, CC and Bailey. She was a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Marshall University football. She had many interesting jobs, retiring as a school bus driver in Cabell County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One by One Animal Advocates www.animaladvocates.com. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

