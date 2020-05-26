Essential reporting in volatile times.

VICKIE LEE FRASHER, 49, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born July 16, 1970, in Huntington, a daughter of Sandra Littlejohn Adkins of Huntington and the late Allen Adkins. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Allison Conn; a special friend, Nathan Conn; two sisters, Sharon Sexton and Lisa Legg, both of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Chris Alford officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

