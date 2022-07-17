VICKIE LYNN ADKINS, 68, of Huntington, widow of William Adkins, died Thursday July 14, 2022 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 12, 1953 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Allen Junior and Helen Carpenter Cremeans. One sister, Linda Gail Kirby, also preceded her in death. She worked for Perry Norvell, and retired from the American Red Cross with 38 years of service. Survivors include three brothers and two sisters-in-law: A.O."Rusty" Cremeans of Greenup, Ky., Ronald and Edwa Cremeans of Ona, W.Va., Kelly and Kimie Cremeans of Chesapeake, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor B.J.Wiley officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday July 18, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Red Cross or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
