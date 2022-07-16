VICKIE LYNN ADKINS, 68, of Huntington, widow of William Adkins, died July 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the American Red Cross. Graveside services 2 p.m. July 19 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Red Cross or charity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

